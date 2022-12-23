Courier Capital LLC Cuts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after buying an additional 234,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,943. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sanofi

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.