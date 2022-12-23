Courier Capital LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,342,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 310,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.00. 52,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,133,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

