Courier Capital LLC Has $18.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,714,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.98. 18,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,821. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $170.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

