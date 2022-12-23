Courier Capital LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.10. 20,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,532. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

