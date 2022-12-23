Courier Capital LLC Purchases 12,007 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 616,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,723 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 294,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,869. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.