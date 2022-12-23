Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $93.75. 49,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,808. The company has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

