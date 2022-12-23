Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a research report report published on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $89.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.