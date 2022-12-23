Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 56.5% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $156.81 million and approximately $24.84 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00004500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005953 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000995 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011663 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000134 BTC.
About Creditcoin
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.