Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.57.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $136.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. On average, analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.