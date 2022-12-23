Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $910.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

