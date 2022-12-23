CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 4% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $31.22. 17,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 809,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CVR Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2,200.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 904,309 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 479.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 973,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 805,791 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 898.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 488,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,783,000 after acquiring an additional 474,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,355,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

