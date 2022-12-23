CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.30. 11,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

