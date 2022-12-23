CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.53 Billion

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $77,717.51 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

