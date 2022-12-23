DA Davidson Comments on First Busey Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Busey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 26.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,883.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $174,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in First Busey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Busey by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

