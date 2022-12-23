DA Davidson Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.85 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.33 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $144.76 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.