Dacxi (DACXI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.86 Million

Dacxi (DACXI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Dacxi has a market cap of $6.86 million and $161,695.46 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dacxi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dacxi has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dacxi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $858.58 or 0.05096431 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00499532 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.20 or 0.29597489 BTC.

Dacxi Profile

Dacxi’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dacxi is dacxicoin.io. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dacxi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dacxi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dacxi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dacxi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dacxi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.