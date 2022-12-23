DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $0.88 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00005229 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $111.33 million and $907,379.87 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $894.82 or 0.05309523 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00499435 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.14 or 0.29591787 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

