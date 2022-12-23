Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $148.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $137.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,228,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.