Darwin Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.11. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.