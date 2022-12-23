Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $15.85 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 4.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SRLN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,191. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87.

