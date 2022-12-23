Darwin Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 21,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 163.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.25. 3,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,768. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

