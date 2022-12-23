Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,919 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 152,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,543,798. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

