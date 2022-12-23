Darwin Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,890 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 99,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 131,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.25. 23,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,307. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.