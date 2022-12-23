Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $57,922,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.30. 19,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,367. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

