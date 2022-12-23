Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 586 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $407.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,147. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.96 and its 200 day moving average is $435.22. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

