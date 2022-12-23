Darwin Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after buying an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after buying an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after buying an additional 343,093 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,976,000 after buying an additional 175,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,748,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. 106,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,383. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

