Darwin Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

ULTA stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $459.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $483.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.