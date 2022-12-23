Datadog (DDOG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/19/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $104.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00.

11/3/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $155.00 to $120.00.

DDOG traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 40,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,304. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,433.60 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $186.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 200,399 shares valued at $15,111,677. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Datadog by 791.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $830,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Datadog by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 24.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Datadog by 415.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

