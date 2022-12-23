Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $459.05.

DE stock opened at $435.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.20 and a 200-day moving average of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

