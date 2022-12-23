Defender Capital LLC. Buys 6,100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.5% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

