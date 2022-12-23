Defender Capital LLC. Has $24.29 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,588 shares during the period. Fortive makes up about 9.5% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned 0.12% of Fortive worth $24,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $180,743,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 94.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $63.94 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

