Defender Capital LLC. Reduces Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Defender Capital LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Bloom Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,101 shares of company stock valued at $649,230 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.