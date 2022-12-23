DEI Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $10,700.15 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00389307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021953 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018082 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

