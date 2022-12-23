Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 83,305 shares.The stock last traded at $45.41 and had previously closed at $45.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 108.79%.

In other news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,522 shares in the company, valued at $14,946,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,859 shares of company stock worth $2,181,893. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

