Dent (DENT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.20 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Dent has a total market capitalization of $61.07 million and $5.20 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

