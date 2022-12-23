Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $12.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.56.
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Boit C F David bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.