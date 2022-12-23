Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPSGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($44.15) to €46.40 ($49.36) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($68.09) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deutsche Post from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.77.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.28.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.23 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.