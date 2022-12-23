Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,091.73

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,091.73 ($13.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($13.36). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,080 ($13.12), with a volume of 32 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,110.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,091.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of £87.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 10.25 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.73%.

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories, dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

