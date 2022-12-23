dForce USD (USX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,252.88

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00006007 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $204.89 million and approximately $1,252.88 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99828636 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,515.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

