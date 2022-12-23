DigiByte Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $126.91 million and $3.38 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,822.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000459 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00390084 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021945 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00843685 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00097208 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.99 or 0.00606318 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005947 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00265607 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,892,171,373 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
