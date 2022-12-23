Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Lifted by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 5.3% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,948 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 338,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07.

