DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Down 6.1%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Rating) fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 145,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 190,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization; and high-performance computing services.
