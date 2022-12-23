Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.
NASDAQ DOMO opened at $14.09 on Monday. Domo has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $486.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Domo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Domo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Domo by 6.9% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
