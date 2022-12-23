Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,100 by Analysts at Barclays

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($13.36) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DRXGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.52) to GBX 598 ($7.26) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.27) to GBX 825 ($10.02) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $841.33.

Drax Group Price Performance

DRXGF stock remained flat at $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

