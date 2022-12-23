Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

DRVN opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,758,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,190,000 after buying an additional 101,909 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 836.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 97,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

