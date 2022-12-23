Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CEO Sells $120,075.00 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,728,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ducommun Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DCO opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.31. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 740,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

