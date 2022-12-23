Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.37 and traded as high as C$6.96. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$6.87, with a volume of 340,378 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

