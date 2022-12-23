Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Purchases $517,803.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.93 per share, for a total transaction of $517,803.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,630,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,798,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,052 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,842,495.44.

On Thursday, December 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,789 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.82 per share, for a total transaction of $4,936,394.98.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,004,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 81.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 33.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

