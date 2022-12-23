DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
DURECT Price Performance
DRRX stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.44. DURECT has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
