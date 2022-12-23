dYdX (DYDX) Price Hits $1.23 on Major Exchanges

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00007318 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $68.51 million and approximately $68.35 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About dYdX

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

